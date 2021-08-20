Phoenix Community Development Services tops off apartment building to serve the homeless

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Ending homelessness for 24 community members in Central Illinois, Friday, Phoenix Community Development Services topped off its new housing facility in Peoria.

The organization is constructing a four-story building including 24 one-bedroom apartments on NE Madison Avenue.

The facility will provide permanent housing to individuals facing homelessness. It will include tenant amenities and commercial office space on the first level.

$5.5 million dollars from the Illinois Housing Development Authority is helping make the project possible.

Leaders said they are excited to be one step closer to stopping homelessness.

“We just continue to look for ways to create more housing to fill the gap. So it’s really incredible to be a part of it however we still have a long ways to go, we’re not done,” said Christine Kahl, president of Phoenix Community Development Services.

Kahl also says the most recent market study also shows there is a need for 11,000 affordable housing units in Peoria, but currently there are less than 4,000.

“The lack of affordable housing is what causes homelessness, and that need is far bigger than just the homeless population. Certainly, with the COVID pandemic, we see more and more people on the brink of losing their housing because they simply can’t afford it,” Kahl said.

The building next door to the apartments will also be converted into a workforce development center.

The apartment building is expected to be completed in early February.