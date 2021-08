PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria is currently experiencing phone outages.

The IT department is working “frantically” to get the issue resolved. The issue happened overnight according to Stacy Peterson, Strategic Communications Manager for the city.

All Peoria city lines are out, and some external agencies like Peoria Cares are affected.

City emails, services and the Peoria Fares reports can all be accessed online here.