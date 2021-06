PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Phone lines at the Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PCAPS) are currently down.

Anyone with an animal-related emergency may call (309) 674-3131.

For non-emergency matters, those who have questions can email PCAPS@peoriacounty.org. Anyone without internet may call (309) 672-2440 and leave a message.

PCAPS staff are checking voicemails during office hours, Monday through Saturday from 8 am to 5 pm.