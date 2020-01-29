Peoria International Airport board approves additional security cameras in parking lot

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria International Airport’s (PIA) board of directors on Wednesday unanimously approved adding more security cameras to the parking lot.

The board approved adding between seven to 20 security cameras in a project costing nearly $200,000.

Additionally, seven new 20-foot aluminum polls with concrete bases will be added to the parking lot for the cameras. Cameras will also go on existing polls.

The move comes in response to people frequently reporting their cars being stolen.

The board stressed the importance of people locking their cars and also discussed ways to remind travelers to stay thoughtful and safe. These include Peoria County sheriff’s deputies reminding people over the intercoms at PIA to lock their cars.

Officials are also looking at adding information about being safe on the sides of shuttles that go around airport property.

The movie will take a couple of months to get everything ready to be installed.

PIA offers free overnight parking.