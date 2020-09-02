PIA, CIRA receives grant to help design infrastructure

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Peoria International Airport and Central Illinois Regional Airport were awarded more than $1 million to ensure airport projects continue during the pandemic.
Congressmen Darin LaHood (IL-R) and Rodney Davis (IL-R) announced Tuesday the two airports were receiving a federal grant through the CARES Act to help design a new aviation apron and two new high-speed runway brooms to keep the airports serviceable during snow periods.
CIRA received a little more than $1.6 million for project designs while PIA received a little more than $1.1 million.
Designs are expected to take place this year, but more funding is needed to actually start on construction. Construction is expected to begin in 2022.