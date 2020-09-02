PIA, CIRA receives grant to help design infrastructure

FILE – In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta Airlines flight after landing at Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, in Minneapolis. Airlines are trying to convince a frightened public that measures like mandatory face masks and hospital-grade air filters make sitting in a plane safer than many other indoor settings during the coronavirus pandemic, but it isn’t working. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Peoria International Airport and Central Illinois Regional Airport were awarded more than $1 million to ensure airport projects continue during the pandemic.

Congressmen Darin LaHood (IL-R) and Rodney Davis (IL-R) announced Tuesday the two airports were receiving a federal grant through the CARES Act to help design a new aviation apron and two new high-speed runway brooms to keep the airports serviceable during snow periods.

CIRA received a little more than $1.6 million for project designs while PIA received a little more than $1.1 million.

Designs are expected to take place this year, but more funding is needed to actually start on construction. Construction is expected to begin in 2022.

