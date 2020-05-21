Pig farmers are asking for help, the Bloomington Rotary Club answered the call

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Pig farmers everywhere now find themselves in a hole due to COVID-19.

The pandemic has lead to processing plants being shutdown, meaning thousands of hogs are stuck on farms with nowhere to go. So, a Bloomington organization is helping them out while also aiding the community.

The Bloomington Rotary Club purchased two 300-pound hogs from a local farmer, and is donating them to the Midwest Foodbank.

“We do a fundraiser every year, and its a porkchop luncheon,” said Julie Workman, Rotary Club Spokeswoman. “Since we can’t actually do that, this is an opportunity to buy actual pork and donate to people who need it. It seems like a great fit for us. It’s a wonderful feeling and more importantly it helps the people who need help.”

The idea to donate, came from a campaign Midwest Foodbank is having in which they are asking the community to donate money that will be used to purchase pork. For every $100 you donate the food bank can provide 80 pounds of meat.

If you want to help out visit the MFB FaceBook page.