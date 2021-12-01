Pinecrest Drive bridge replacement project completion delayed until Summer 2022

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The bridge replacement on Pinecrest Drive over I-74 is expected to be completed by summer 2022, according the project’s construction field engineer.

The $9 million project is funded by the Rebuild Illinois program and was originally due to be completed Nov. 30, 2021. The replacement project began during fall 2020, while bridgework started in March.

Robert Hack, the construction field engineer with the Illinois Department of Transportation, said the project hit snags due to weather and other concerns.

Hack said some winter work may be done, but will resume in spring 2022, adding it’s too soon to know if there will be any penalties for the delay.

Once completed, the overpass will be two feet higher than before.