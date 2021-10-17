‘Pink Sunday’: how one local church honors breast cancer awareness

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Leaders of the Pentecostal Church of Jesus made Sunday, Oct. 17, “Pink Sunday,” bringing awareness to breast cancer and offering research and resources.

Marcia Bolden is the Director of Women’s Ministry at the Pentecostal Church of Jesus. She said the event is a long-standing tradition at the church.

“Pink Sunday is a time when houses of worship come together to really bring awareness and education around breast cancer health,” Bolden said.

Many members of the congregation showed up in their Sunday best, sporting the color pink.

“We’re wearing pink today in the spirit of solidarity and support,” Bolden said, “for those who are fighting breast cancer, those who survive, and then just bringing awareness to families here in the community congregation.”

She said the education will continue beyond Pink Sunday. According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Black women have a death rate from breast cancer that is 40 percent higher than white women.

“There are a few events that will take place this week where we’ll have experts that will deliver education targeted to women of color, primarily dealing with breast cancer,” she said.

Survivor Yvonne A. Jordan is the Assistant Secretary for the church. She said she has been in remission of breast cancer for 16 years.

“I was diagnosed at the age of 62,” Jordan said. “And when I found out I had it, I had already had it for five years. And I had no symptoms, no nothing. No indication that anything was wrong. And they found it on a mammogram. So it’s very important that you get those mammograms.”

She said it is so important to her to have a congregation of support.

“We need to be aware of the importance of the mammogram. Because a lot of times, we’re looking for signs and symptoms, and they may not appear until it’s too late. I was fortunate,” she said.