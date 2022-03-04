PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A guilty plea was entered for a Peoria man who stole from Pinnacle Gun and Ammo in July 2021.

Corey A. Brooks, 29, pleaded guilty March 2 to burglary of a federal firearm licensee and possession of a firearm as a felon. Sentencing is scheduled for June 29.

In court, Brooks admitted to shattering the window at Pinnacle Gun and Ammo in downtown Peoria, then climbing inside to steal two shotguns and 20 handguns on July 7.

Surveillance footage and blood drops left behind helped the Peoria Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to identify him and locate the two shotguns. A photo of Brooks was then released, and he was arrested the next day on July 8.

He could face up to 10 years in prison and up to three years of supervised release for each count, for a total of up to 20 years in prison and up to six years of supervised release. Additionally, he could face a fine of up to $250,000.

If Brooks is determined to be a career offender, the terms of his imprisonment could be increased.