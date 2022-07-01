PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man who stole from Pinnacle Gun and Ammo has been sentenced to 63 months in prison, plus three years of supervised release, for his July 2021 crime.

Corey A. Brooks, 30, pleaded guilty March 2 to burglary of a federal firearm licensee and possession of a firearm as a felon. He was sentenced on June 29.

At the sentencing hearing, evidence was presented to show that Brooks shattered a window to gain access to federal firearms licensee Pinnacle Gun and Ammon, in the 700 block of Main Street in Peoria in the early morning of July 7, 2021. Security camera footage shows Brooks stealing 18 handguns and two shotguns before fleeing on foot.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives worked with the Peoria Police Department to identify, locate, and arrest Brooks that same day. He was in possession of one weapon which was loaded at the time of his arrest.

In a post-arrest interview, Brooks admitted that financial gain was the motive for the burglary. He also refused to provide information about the location of the stolen weapons.

To date, law enforcement has recovered 18 of the 20 guns stolen by Brooks.

“When firearms are stolen from Federal Firearms Licensees, they enter the illegal market and most often become crime guns,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge of the Chicago Field Division Kristen deTineo. “This case is an excellent example how not only law enforcement and prosecutors work together hold traffickers accountable, but also how important the community is in assisting to identify those responsible.”

The Peoria Police Department and ATF investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald L. Hanna represented the government in the prosecution.

The case against Brooks was a part of the DOJ’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative. This initiative establishes four fundamental principles for local police departments’ efforts to reduce violent crime: