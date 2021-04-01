Pinwheels for Prevention: Crittenton Centers recognizes Mayor Ardis

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Blue pinwheels were spinning wildly in the high winds outside the Crittentons Center in Peoria.

Thursday, April 1, the Crittenton Centers hosted the 13th Annual “Pinwheels for Prevention” Pinwheel Garden. This kicks off Child Abuse Prevention Month.

“The pinwheel represents efforts to change the way our people think about prevention

focusing on activities that help increase awareness and prevention before abuse and neglect

ever happens in the first place,” Crittentons Center officials said in a statement.

Jeff Gress, CEO of Crittenton Centers, said that despite the pandemic, the efforts of the Center never slowed down.

“A year ago from today, we couldn’t have this and life was totally different. But that didn’t mean we weren’t still addressing the needs of kids and families in our community,” Gress said. “I mean, we pivoted in ways that were creative, that were thoughtful, and that were beneficial to the kids and families in our care.”

Mayor Jim Ardis presented at the event. He was also surprised with being the 2021 recipient of the Dr. Cindy Fischer Kids First Excellence Award.

“Focus on our kids,” Mayor Ardis said. “They’re our most important asset; they’re our future leaders. And we just can’t look the other way.”

Mayor Ardis led the small crowd in planting a blue pinwheel inside the “garden,” located near the street in front of the Crittenton Center.

Gress stressed the importance to look out for children in the community and to report anything that could look like abuse.

“To make sure that we can have a healthy, vibrant community, the best place to start is making sure the kids are healthy, and that their overall wellbeing is taken care of,” Gress said. “And that’s very fundamental in just making sure that abuse, neglect isn’t taking place. So we just all need to have a watchful eye.”

Gress said when the pandemic hit, they delivered more diapers and formula in three months than they typically deliver in one year. Since last year, Gress said they have distributed almost 140,000 diapers.

Crittenton Centers has been in the community for 129 years.

To contact the crisis nursery, call (309) 674-4125.