Pioneer Parkway Reconstruction Project excites business owners

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A reconstruction project on Pioneer Parkway in Peoria worth $81 million is in the works.

Business owners along the road said the street is not smooth for drivers.

“It’s really bumpy,” said Mike Wiesehan, the owner of Lippmann’s Furniture.

Drivers will notice potholes and cracks in the road. State and federal money could pave the way for new pavement.

“It’s a bump, bump, bump, bump, bump,” said Andrew Lagouros, an owner of Olympia Sports Bar & Grill. “[The project] is exciting because Pioneer really needs it.”

There is also a plan to extend Pioneer Parkway to Illinois Route 6. It is a $42 million project, with funding coming from the Illinois Highway Improvement Program.

“Obviously, there will be a low if roads shut down for a little bit, it’s always kind of tough for traffic,” said Lagouros.

It is a big project and exciting for business owners like Lagouros.

“If it’s easier to get here, as far as driveability, it’s good for us, if they extend it all the way to Route 6 like it’s been proposed, that’s amazing,” said Lagouros.

It is not the first time he has heard about the project.

“It’s been on the docket for a while, I’ve always heard rumors that they’ve been planning on doing it and they’ve been saying it for 10 to 15 years,” said Lagouros.

Wiesehan said he is not sure if it will even happen.

“I’m optimistic about it too, but I don’t know if it’ll happen in my lifetime,” said Wiesehan.

Both said work done nearby at Willow Knolls and Allen Road turned out well, and they agree it would be nice to see the improvements on Pioneer Parkway.