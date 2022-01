CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — The Village of Creve Coeur is currently under a boil order until further notice, Tuesday.

According to the Creve Coeur Water Department, the boil order is due to a valve and pipe replacement at the water treatment plant at 993 Wesley Road.

Anyone in Creve Coeur who has experienced low water pressure in the last 24 hours is encouraged to boil their water for five minutes.

