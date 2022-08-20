PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A dog is dead after biting a Peoria police officer Friday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers were helping retrieve property near Aiken Avenue and Warren Street at approximately 11:35 p.m. While trying to make contact with the resident, officers could hear a dog acting aggressively inside the residence.

When the officer backed away from the front door, it was opened and the Pitbull attacked the officer. The officer fired two shots, striking the dog, which immediately ran away.

A search was later conducted, and the dog was found dead near Hinton Avenue and Warren Street.

The officer sustained a dog bite in the upper right thigh area of his uniform pant leg, the bite did not penetrate his skin.

PAWS was contacted and responded to the scene.

No arrests have been made.