Pitch Karaoke Bar in Peoria shuts down

PEORIA- A popular karaoke bar in Peoria, Pitch, has officially closed its doors for good.

The owner of the building, Cole Dobelstein, confirms Pitch Karaoke Bar, located on West Main Street in Peoria, closed down in February. There’s no word on why the owners are closing the bar.

Dobelstein tells WMBD he hopes to keep the space a Karakoe bar under new ownership.

Pitch Karaoke Bar opened its doors in May of 2012. The bar used new karaoke technology, where people could browse and submit songs through kiosks located in the bar or through an app on your smartphone.

Pitch was voted the Number 1 Place for Karaoke for the Peoria area in 2016 and 2017.

This story will be updated.