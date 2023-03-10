PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested a Pittsfield man for child pornography.

According to an ISP press release, 29-year-old John Coultas was arrested for possession of child pornography.

The ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) conducted an investigation in February after learning a subject was disturbing child pornography through an online platform.

ISP gained access to digital devices which led to the discovery of child pornography in February.

Pike County State’s Attorney Zachary Boren filed charges against Coultas on Friday.

County Circuit Judge J. Frank McCartney issued an arrest warrant for Coultas, who was taken into custody by ISP DCI Agents. Coultas was transported to the Pike County Jail where he remains in custody, with bond set at $400,000.

The investigation is ongoing.