Pizza Peel gathers community to help family after tragedy

LACON, Ill. (WMBD) — A local pizza place in Lacon is helping one family pay medical costs after an explosion injured three and killed one.

Pizza Peel held the fundraiser Thursday, April 15, to raise money for Pat Mangold and his family after being injured in the accident Saturday, April 10. Manigold’s 21-year-old son Chaise, a firefighter for the Lacon-Sparland Fire Department, died after suffering severe burns in the incident.

Wendy Guthman, the owner of the Pizza Peel, said tonight’s event brought in more money than they typically make in one weekend, around seventy-five hundred dollars.

“We had orders coming in yesterday for people that wanted stuff for today,” said Guthman. “We knew right away we were going to be crazy busy.”

Guthman says in times of distress, the community of Lacon comes together to take care of their own.

“It just makes you feel like you’re a part of something bigger, that the people are there to help and support each other through whatever it is,” said Guthman. “It’s real helpful for the families to have that.”

A family member told WMBD Pat Mangold has already returned home from the hospital and is resting.

To donate, go to the family’s GoFundMe page.