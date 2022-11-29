PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Many local organizations are looking for some support this Giving Tuesday.
Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and is a global day of giving that encourages people to give back to causes and organizations.
Here is a list of local organizations for those looking to give back in Central Illinois
- Easterseals Central Illinois is accepting donations here.
- The Salvation Army of Peoria is accepting donations here.
- The East Bluff Community Center is accepting donations here.
- Foster Village Peoria is accepting donations here.
- Eureka College is accepting donations here.
- Illinois Wesleyan University is accepting donations here.
This list will be updated.