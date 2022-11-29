PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Many local organizations are looking for some support this Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and is a global day of giving that encourages people to give back to causes and organizations.

Here is a list of local organizations for those looking to give back in Central Illinois

Easterseals Central Illinois is accepting donations here.

The Salvation Army of Peoria is accepting donations here.

The East Bluff Community Center is accepting donations here.

Foster Village Peoria is accepting donations here.

Eureka College is accepting donations here.

Illinois Wesleyan University is accepting donations here.

This list will be updated.