Plane crash near Lincoln shuts down I-55

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) — A small plane crashed near Lincoln Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police said I-55 southbound at milepost 126 in is shut down. The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is on the scene and working on a detour; road closures are expected for “an extended period of time,” lasting approximately 4-5 hours. All lanes and shoulders are closed.

According to ISP, the plane crashed at approximately 08:49 a.m. It became fully engulfed upon impact in the middle of the interstate.

There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the crash at this time. Multiple agencies arrived on the scene to assist, including the Logan County Coroner’s Office.

