PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you’re willing to get up early enough, and if the weather cooperates, you may catch a once, every few decades event in the sky.

According to Dome Planetarium staff at the Peoria Riverfront Museum, five of the planets we can see at night are aligned in the early morning sky for the next few days.

They’ll be in order from their position away from the sun.

Observers will be able to see Saturn rise first around midnight and Mercury rising above the horizon at approximately 4:30 a.m.

The moon will appear to be moving next to each planet and change phases as the event continues.

“Wednesday morning it will be next to Mars, and then later Sunday morning it will be next to Venus, and Monday morning next to Mercury as it passes around the Earth in its orbit,” said Senior Planetarium Educator Nick Rae.

Rae said that the phenomena will continue into the beginning of next week.