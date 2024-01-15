PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- On January 15, 2023, a man made a Molotov cocktail and threw it through the waiting room window of Planned Parenthood on Knoxville Avenue.

Tyler Massengill caused $1 million in damages on that day. Since then, he has been sentenced to ten years in federal prison. Massengill has to serve a minimum of 85% of his sentence and pay $1.45 million in restitution.

He claimed that he committed the crime because he was angry at his ex-girlfriend for getting an abortion. A claim that was ultimately untrue, when the FBI asked his ex-girlfriend, she stated she had never received an abortion.

He was caught and taken in nine days after the fire, thanks to tips from civilians about his white truck with red doors. Over 4,000 patients were seen at the clinic one year before the fire and ultimately had to find new services.

Planned Parenthood commented on the sentencing, stating that 10 years was a fair punishment. Today, the building still sits empty and it is unknown if they have plans to reopen.