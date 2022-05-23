PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Planned Parenthood of Illinois is making abortion pills more accessible.

In April, the non-profit organization launched a new program that offers Mifepristone by mail. The FDA permanently removed the in-person requirement for Mifepristone in December of last year.

Staff with Planned Parenthood said the pill is a safe way to end pregnancy in the early stages, before 11 weeks gestation.

“It’s been approved in the United States since the year 2000, so there’s 20 years of evidence that it’s really safe and effective. Mifepristone is safer than Tylenol is, it has a lower complication rate,” said Julie Uhal, safe abortion expansion program manager at Planned Parenthood of Illinois.

Patients can have the medication mailed to them if they meet with a clinician through telehealth and it’s determined that they qualify.

Staff said with the future of Roe v. Wade in question, they expect to see more people come to Illinois for services.

“We’re expecting to see a large influx, up to 20 times the number of patients traveling to Illinois for abortion care. So it’s really important for us to be able to make that care accessible to people no matter what your ZIP code is and using technology is a really important way to be able to do that,” Uhal said.

The program is also available for out-of-state patients, as long as their telehealth visit is in Illinois.