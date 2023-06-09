PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The head of the Illinois chapter of Planned Parenthood minced no words Thursday when it came to the group’s clinic here which was firebombed earlier this year.

“We will not give in to extremists so we will reopen Peoria,” said Jennifer Welch, who heads Planned Parenthood of Illinois. “We do intend to reopen the health center that was destroyed by an extremist arsonist just earlier this year.”

The man who threw a Molotov cocktail into the clinic, located 2709 N. Knoxville Ave., on Jan. 15, has since pleaded guilty in Peoria’s federal court to the single count of malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage and attempt to damage the Planned Parenthood Peoria Health Center, He will be sentenced on July 6 where he faces between five and 20 years in prison. Probation isn’t an option.

Welch said the center was a “total loss.”

“The fire damage was contained by great first responders but the smoke and the water damage was extreme,” she said. “We anticipate it will reopen next year in Peoria.”

Her comments came at a news conference with Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias who hailed a recent bill approved by state lawmakers that protects data of people who came from out of state seeking reproductive and sexual health care which was collected by license plate reader cameras