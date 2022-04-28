PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tri-County Regional Planning Commission hosted a strategic transportation planning session at the Scottish Rite Theatre Thursday.

The main points of discussion were the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and how community members can curate a larger vision for the local transportation system.

Former United States Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood served as the keynote speaker.

“Congress in a bipartisan way has passed a trillion-dollar transportation bill, that’s more money than has ever been passed for transportation in the history of our country,” LaHood said.

LaHood is encouraging the community to take advantage of the funding and prioritize what projects the community should request the money be spent on.

“If we get our act together, if we have a game plan, if we have our prioritys that everyone agrees on, we will be a part of a community that will be able to enhance our infrastructure,” LaHood said.

The Tri-County Regional Planning Commission plan to go through the information they gathered at today’s session of what changes community members would like to see invested in.

More information will be available on the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission’s website. Anyone with questions can reach out to strategicplanning@tricountyrpc.org