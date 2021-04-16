Plans for new downtown park in the works

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In a private meeting at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, a Peoria developer proposed the plans for a park elevated above I-74 downtown.

Kim Blickenstaff and his team designed the concept for “Interplay Park” in just two weeks, making sure to meet the deadline to be eligible for infrastructure funding coming to the city soon.

Landscape architect, Theo Hoerr, said the green space would stretch four blocks between Perry Ave and Adams St. and feature various areas for all community members to gather and interact with.

“The notion of interplay is a park that is all about intergenerational play, so play for all ages,” Hoerr said. “Interlay is our way of bringing the community together in a space that is historically divided.”

Hoerr said a park here would add appeal to the downtown area, boost Peoria’s economy, and increase mobility between neighborhoods that have been separated by the I-74 freeway.

“This is a really great opportunity for Peoria and city, community members, city officials to really invest in the future of the downtown core, in a park that plays a particular role in trying to engender this notion of play,” said Hoerr.

Blickenstaff did not mention details on cost or funding, but he said he’s hoping the community will show support for the project.