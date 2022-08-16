NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — At Monday’s meeting, the Town of Normal’s council withdrew two agenda items pertaining to the Wintergreen subdivision. The withdrawals were at the request of developers.

Developers originally had plans to expand the subdivision housing by an additional 4 acres. At a recent planning commission meeting, those in the neighborhood voiced concerns about traffic and that the nearby school would not have the capacity to handle the increase in population.

After that planning meeting, council member Kathleen Lorenz is not surprised about the developers temporarily withdrawing their plans.

“I try to stay pretty connected to the issue and to the neighbors. A lot of those issues haven’t been totally sorted out. And so I think the developer did the right thing by putting a pause on it,” Lorenz said.

The planning commission will have a meeting next Monday. The agenda has not been posted yet.

WMBD is still working to learn if the Wintergreen Subdivision will be discussed.