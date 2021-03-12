Planting season approaching, local expert offers tips

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) –While the weather has been warmer recently, it’s still too early to plant all of the favorite fruits and veggies.

However, the University of Illinois Extension Office educators said cool-season plants will soon be ready to be put in the garden.

The average date for the last freeze in this region is from May 11-20, but heartier plants like peas, potatoes, onions, and lettuce can be put in the ground four to six weeks before then.

These plants can survive even in temperatures below freezing for a short period of time.

“Its structure can allow it to tolerate these cooler temperatures. It’s thicker leaves, stouter stems. Those types of things that give it a little more protection” said Illinois Extension Office Educator Doug Gucker.

Gucker said that even a few flowers can be planted ahead of time like bulbs or perennials if they are still dormant.