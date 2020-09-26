Players react to no Friday night lights in Metamora

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — The usual feel of packed stadiums and cheering crowds is not being heard this fall, after the Illinois High School Association voted to postpone the high school football season until the spring.

Senior players from Metamora Township High School say the news came as a shock to them.

“I was really let down, especially football at the beginning of the year is what gets us all through the school year. Second part of the year flies through but football gets us through the first part,” Metamora Senior Payton McDonald said.

Breyden Schmitz says the possibility of not having a season at all is something he doesn’t want to imagine.

“Obviously we were all looking forward to this season, we were all excited this was gonna be one last ride and… it’s kinda scary now.”

Players are still giving their all during this strange off-season, and say they will be ready should the season kick off this spring.

“We’re getting everyone in the weight room. have a good practice plan going on right now, we’re practicing every Monday Wednesday and Friday.. and just putting in work,” said Schmitz.

“Just even the spring season gets us more mentally hyped to play football at all our senior year,” said McDonald.

