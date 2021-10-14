Plea of not guilty entered for Canton woman accused of killing her five-month-old child

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) – A plea of not guilty has been entered for a Canton woman accused of killing her five-month-old child.

23-year-old Joslynn Graham faces two counts of first-degree murder stemming from the October 7th incident.

Prosecutors said Graham’s daughter, Emery Lyons, died of blunt force trauma last week.

They also say Graham searched “how to get rid of your child” on the internet in the weeks priors to Lyons’ death.

During a hearing Thursday at the Fulton County Courthouse, Detective Keaton Canevit with Canton Police testified in front of a judge.

Following Canevit’s testimony, a judge ruled there was enough evidence to establish probable cause against Graham.

A public defender entered a plea of not guilty on Graham’s behalf.

Graham is scheduled to be back in court December 6th for a pre-trial hearing. Her bond has been set at $1 million dollars.