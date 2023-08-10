PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A new payment option is available for those who do not want to go to the courthouse to pay minor traffic tickets.

According to a joint news release from Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos and Peoria County Circuit Clerk Robert Spears, “Plead and Pay” will allow citizens to plead guilty and pay for minor traffic tickets from anywhere.

“The days of walking into the courthouse just to pay a minor traffic ticket are over. Now you can take care of those tickets online instead of in line.” Hoos said.

Traffic tickets are expected to soon have a QR code on them that will take you to Plead & Pay.

This can be used with tickets that do not require a mandatory court appearance like speeding, failure to wear a seat belt, and disobeying a traffic-controlled device.