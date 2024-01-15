PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — While kids might be sated with simply throwing snowballs, sledding or building a fort, adults might want a bit more and hey, some of us can afford the toys that make it work.

Central Illinois isn’t known for having weeks of snow cover but when it goes, there’s lots to do.

Like to ride a bike? If you have fat enough tires, you can hit Donovan Park which is near the Junction City shopping center or head to Wildlife Prairie Park in Edwards. Both offer up “groomed” trails — volunteers often pack down snow for the bikes to ride.

“We have a partnership with other groups who do that. groom the parks to make them ready for that. We love to see that happening at Donovan,” said Emily Cahill, who heasd the Peoria Park District.

Winter fun at Wildlife Prairie Park. Photos courtesy of Betsy Silzer

Winter fun at Wildlife Prairie Park. Photos courtesy of Betsy Silzer

Winter fun at Wildlife Prairie Park. Photos courtesy of Betsy Silzer

Winter fun at Wildlife Prairie Park. Photos courtesy of Betsy Silzer

Winter fun at Wildlife Prairie Park. Photos courtesy of Betsy Silzer

Winter fun at Wildlife Prairie Park. Photos courtesy of Betsy Silzer









DCIM103MEDIADJI_0920.JPG



Another spot is Kinsey Park, which is near Wildlife Prairie Park. That’s more of a true mountain bike course but for those who know how to ride and have the right equipment, it’s not terrible.

Betsy Silzer, recreation director at Wildlife Prairie, said the park has trails that can be groomed for fat-tire biking but the bitter cold hit over the weekend and they didn’t get done.

Some of the same areas that are groomed for biking can also be used for cross-country skiing though both Cahill and Silzer noted if so, bikers should avoid the ski areas so they don’t mess up the tracks.

Cross-country skiing uses the same packed down snow but also has some ruts carved into the snow. Rich Pestien’s Bushwhacker sits across Knoxville Avenue from Donovan Park and the area where the outdoors store sells skis has a window that overlooks the park.

He says cross-country skiing is a great way to get exercise and to enjoy the outdoors. They aren’t too pricey, he said, and when one figures they’ll last for years, the amortized cost is reasonable.

Don’t want to do either but love to walk around? There’s traditional hiking at Forest Park Nature Center, Rocky Glen Park and other areas. The snow might be deep but hiking’s hiking so give it a try.

And if you don’t want to sink in the snow and there’s enough cover, try snowshoeing. Snowshoes increase the surface area of your feet which spreads the weight out and you don’t sink as deep in the snow.

It’s kind of like a wide fat tire on a bike but it’s on your feet and flat.

It takes a bit of getting used to but for people like Mark Monge, a local Realtor and the owner of the Peoria Outdoor Adventures Facebook site, it’s a blast

“They are just a lot of fun,” he said. “You don’t get really competitive on a fat bike. You are just out with some friends and going around. Sometimes, if it really really cold, you can go places that you never could in the summer.”

Monge, who also runs a website under the name, said winter is the time to try new things and really, just about anything you do in the summer can be done in the winter.

And there’s possibly more to come. Cahill said the district is exploring ways to bring back outdoor ice skating. Currently, it’s against city ordinance but the parks are looking at areas where it might work. Over at Wildlife Prairie Park, which is outside of the Peoria city limits, there’s skating on Caboose Lake which is only about a foot or so deep.

“It’ll freeze pretty solid in these upcoming temperatures,” she said, noting that last year, the winter was too warm so the lake didn’t freeze to an ideal thickness of four inches.

But Monge and Pestien stress that people must dress for the weather. Silzer said she’s heard of people going on nature hikes at Wildlife Prairie Park in tennis shoes, a big no-no in the winter.

“You have to be appropriately dressed. Your feet are going to get wet. You need to protect your extremities, she said.

Added Pestien: “People should dress in layers. The first layer should be a base layer, like long underwear. After that, layer cloths on as you need.”

He said to avoid cotton and other types of material as they absorb water and don’t dry quickly. He also said to wear hats and gloves. Waterproof insulated boots are a strong choice as well.