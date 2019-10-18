PMEG seizes 29 grams of crack cocaine, ecstasy, $2,500 in cash

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Multi-County Narcotics Enforcement Group (PMEG) said 29 grams of crack cocaine, 15 pills of suspected MDMA (ecstasy), and approximately $2,500 in U.S. currency.

The PMEG, along with Illinois State Police, conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 2700 block of W. Hayes in Peoria on Thursday. Police arrested 39-year-old Caleb McCracken Jr. was charged with possession with intent to deliver more than 15 grams of a controlled substance and was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

The PMEG enforces the Illinois Controlled Substance Act and Cannabis Controlled Act and provides education to citizens, groups, schools, churches, and civic organizations. The group serves Peoria, Tazewell, Knox and Woodford counties.