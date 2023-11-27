EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- PNC Bank is the number one bank for the Chicago Bears, and together they created the Home Room Huddle.

PNC Bank has a program called Grow Up Great, where employees are able to volunteer at early childhood learning centers. Through volunteering, they are able to raise funds for centers to purchase whatever they may need to improve the learning experience of the students.

PNC Bank took its Grow Up Great program and collaborated with the Chicago Bears to create the Home Room Huddle. This is where current or former Chicago Bears players read books to children in their classrooms, either in person or via Zoom.

On Nov. 27 at Tazewell Head Start, Nick Roach, a former linebacker, read to five classrooms via Zoom, while PNC Bank was able to donate $3,000.

Jenna Wiesner, Vice President and Client and Community Relations Director with PNC Bank, says she thinks it is a great way to get kids excited about reading.

“They have a new friend reading for them, they get a book for their classroom as well, so that’s a new story they have for their classroom, and it gets them eager to read every single day. So we’re hoping that they get excited about reading,” said Wiesner

The team from PNC Bank has volunteered up to 100 hours with early childhood learning centers throughout the calendar year.