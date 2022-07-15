PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — PNC Bank is taking another step towards a clean energy future.

Friday, PNC announced a long-term renewable supply agreement with clean energy company Constellation to power nearly 50 percent of its legacy operations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, District of Columbia, and parts of Illinois with renewable electricity.

PNC Bank will receive approximately 148 million kilowatt-hours of energy per year through its retail agreement with Constellation, with that energy matched by Green-e® Energy Certified Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) sourced from other renewable facilities located throughout the U.S.

Backed by PNC Bank’s 15-year commitment, Constellation has entered into a separate long-term power purchase agreement to procure 78 megawatts of energy from Mammoth Central, the third and final phase of Doral Renewables LLC’s Mammoth Solar project in Indiana.

The agreement will help PNC Bank reduce its carbon footprint by more than 55,000 metric tons annually, the equivalent emissions of nearly 12,000 passenger vehicles, according to comparative data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“PNC takes a holistic approach to good environmental stewardship by increasing procurement of energy from renewable solutions and this renewable energy power purchase agreement with constellation really underscores our commitment,” said Kate Zettl, VP energy manager with PNC Bank.

With an estimated capacity of 1.3 gigawatts, Mammoth Solar will be one of the country’s largest solar farms upon completion, which is expected by end of 2024.