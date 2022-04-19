PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In honor of National Volunteer Week, PNC Bank on Tuesday announced its sponsorship of Heart of Illinois United Way’s online volunteer center.

“It’s really interesting and unique to this community, where it allows volunteers from the community to find different organizations throughout the community who are looking for volunteers,” explained Brian Ray, regional president of PNC Central Illinois.

Ray said it takes time and money to maintain the portal, so they are sponsoring to help pay for it and “keep it out there for folks in our community.”

“By helping to sponsor that portal, were hoping to get more and more people in the community out to help serve other organizations throughout the community, which ultimately helps everybody,” he said.

Ray made the announcement at Bright Futures preschool in Peoria Heights, which is part of PNC’s Grow Up Great initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life.

Ray read a book to the students and presented them with five iPads for the classroom.

“To be able to sit into a classroom and see the smiling faces and just having the joy of reading a book to them is really a pleasure,” he said.

Ray said he hopes the more than 4,000 volunteers in the seven counties served by HOI United Way use the portal for volunteer opportunities.

“It’s going to bring together those who have time to give and the organizations who need people to give, and its going to bring them together and really allow them to sign up and learn about the organizations, and provide those resources of volunteerism,” he said.

To access HOI United Way’s online volunteer center, click here.