PEORIA, Ill. – A 45-year-old Peoria man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for meth possession with the intent to distribute.

The man, David A. Dodd, was accused of having "ice" methamphetamine and pleaded guilty back in July. According to court documents, on Dec. 21, 2018, agents with the Pekin Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant on Dodd and his truck. They recovered approximately five ounces of 100% pure ice methamphetamine from his truck at that time.