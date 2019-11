The newest podcast to the ciproud podcast network features discussions about the possibility of ending time change in Illinois, how to best handle open enrollment at work and if you would spend time in jail or prison to pay back college debt. Click the link below for this week’s episode of Loving, Living, Local with Shaun Newell, Rockie Zeigler, and Morgan McHugh.

https://share.transistor.fm/s/28125510