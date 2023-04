PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — The Peoria Zoo is going to help you catch ’em all!



Come out to their Pokémon Day taking place on Saturday, April 29th from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., where you can find all the Pokéstops at the zoo. No registration is required.



Learn more about the event by visiting the Peoria Zoo event page.