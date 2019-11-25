Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left one woman injured

PEORIA, Ill. — Police are investigating an incident that occurred at the Shell Gas Station on the 1900 block Knoxville Sunday night.

Just after 7 p.m. a woman was parked in her car at the pumps when she was struck by a bullet in the arm.

Officials say the injury is not life threatening, and she is expected to recover, however, this incident is currently under investigation. Public Informant Officer, Amy Dotson, says the woman is not believed to have been the intended target.

If you have any information on the incident you are being asked to contact Peoria Police immediately.