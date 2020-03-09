Police looking for a driver involved in a hit and run collision

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is looking for information related to a hit and run collision that happened approximately 4:46 a.m. Friday in the area of Allen and Towline Road.

The PPD said officers observed that the traffic control box had been struck and was knocked from its concrete footing, and thrown across the north and southbound lanes of Allen road, disabling the traffic light. The damage is expected to exceed $25,000.

Police say their investigation indicates that the vehicle involved in the collision was a late model, light in color, ford pick-up truck. The truck left the roadway on the curve before reaching Allen Rd. The truck struck the traffic control box before landing in a grassy area off of Townline and Allen Rd. The truck then fled the area heading northbound on Allen Rd.

Peoria police are seeking anyone with information about the truck or the driver. Anyone with information can contact the Peoria Police Department Traffic Unit at (309) 494-8482 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (309) 673-9000.