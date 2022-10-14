PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested for a shooting incident that occurred in Peoria near Warner Lane and Saint Martin Drive on Oct. 3.

According to a Peoria police press release, 31-year-old Billy Delasso was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and endangering the life or health of a child.

On Oct. 11, Peoria police detectives received information that Delasso was at a residence in Washington. The Central Illinois Emergency Response Team was requested to execute the warrant to apprehend him.

Delasso was taken into custody without incident and was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation.

Police originally requested help from the public to locate Delasso on Oct. 7, after he shot into an occupied vehicle on Oct. 3. No one was injured during that incident.

On Friday, Delasso was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Harwood at (309) 494-8388, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.