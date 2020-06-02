Police arrest Target looters

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people were arrested Tuesday for possibly being involved in looting Target Monday.

According to police, they arrested Jessica Mills, 28, Travis Blake, 22, Ian Price, 19 and Angel Hicks, 26. They were all charged with burglary, looting by individual, and mob action.

Twenty-four-year-old Matthew Gilliam from LeRoy was also arrested for his possible involvement in the Target burglary. Gilliam is being held at the McLean County Jail for burglary, looting mob action and aggravated battery to a police officer.

Police stated they are still investigating this incident and other looting incidents that took place recently. They said they have identified several individuals and will release that information in the coming days.