Police ask for help finding vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run, ask witness to come forward

PEORIA, Ill. — Three days after a deadly hit-and-run in Peoria, Police are still trying to find out who was involved.

The crash happened Saturday night on the 500 block of S. Western Ave. The pedestrian, 37-year-old Renee Nichols, likely died instantly from blunt force injuries.

Tuesday, the Peoria Police Department again asked the public for help identifying the vehicle involved. They believe it was a silver or gray small SUV that would now have damage to its front bumper, hood, and windshield.

Investigators also believe someone saw the incident happen. They say the witness drove southbound on Western, stopped, and parked a pickup truck in the Church’s Chicken parking lot. Police are asking that person to come forward.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is encouraged to call Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.