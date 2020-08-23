Police asks for help in search of missing Canton teen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy.

Caiden Clayton, 17

Caiden Clayton was last seen Saturday afternoon around 4 p.m. at Wallace Park. He is described as being 5’7″ and weighing about 130 pounds. He has red hair, fair skin, and freckles.

He was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt, dark sweatpants, white Nike shoes with a neon bottom.

You are urged to call the Canton Police Department at 309-647-5134 if you have any information.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News