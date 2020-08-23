Police asks for help in search of missing Canton teen

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Canton Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old boy.

Caiden Clayton, 17

Caiden Clayton was last seen Saturday afternoon around 4 p.m. at Wallace Park. He is described as being 5’7″ and weighing about 130 pounds. He has red hair, fair skin, and freckles.

He was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt, dark sweatpants, white Nike shoes with a neon bottom.

You are urged to call the Canton Police Department at 309-647-5134 if you have any information.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected