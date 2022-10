PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A male victim was found dead near W. Johnson St. and S. Richard Pryor Pl. in Peoria around 7:30p.m. on Monday night.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echeverria believes the shooting happened somewhere else and the victim drove to the intersection near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The incident is currently under investigation and no suspect information is available.

This is developing story and will be updated.