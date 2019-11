PEORIA, Ill. — A house fire in Peoria has caused officers to close down streets while crews battle the fire.

Peoria Police Department officers have Columbia Terrace and Armstrong blocked off for a fire in the 400 block of W Armstrong. The house is at the corner of N North St. and W Armstrong Ave.

Smoke is visible in the upper level of the building.

The fire started around 1:20 p.m. Thursday. Fire crews said the upstairs was vacant and nobody was home.

