Police: Car crash at McLure and Sheridan with entrapment, roads closed off

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before 4:00 a.m. Monday, Peoria Police responded to a car crash at the intersection of McClure and Sheridan.

According to Peoria Police on scene only one car was involved with the crash.

Multiple people have been taken to a hospital.

Officers closed off the intersection around 4:00 a.m. and it will remain closed for an extended period of time.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

