Police: Car crash at McLure and Sheridan with entrapment, roads closed off

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before 4:00 a.m. Monday, Peoria Police responded to a car crash at the intersection of McClure and Sheridan.
According to Peoria Police on scene only one car was involved with the crash.
Multiple people have been taken to a hospital.
Officers closed off the intersection around 4:00 a.m. and it will remain closed for an extended period of time.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
- How one school district is closing the equity gap with a school bus and a card table
- How employers can support employees whose children have to do remote learning
- Old learning concept can help students without resources learn online amid the pandemic
- ‘Smart Buses’ roll WiFi to students without access
- How one state is sending thousands of WiFi hotspots to keep students in school