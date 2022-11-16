CHICAGO (WMBD)– A police car in Cook County was hit Tuesday while officers were investigating another crash.

At 10:20 p.m., the vehicle was parked in the left lane with emergency lights left on indicating a crash. 19-year-old Luis Gomez was in a Chevrolet Silverado heading eastbound before failing to yield to the stationary police car and striking the right side. The trooper was in the car but no injuries were reported. Gomez was issued a citation for violating Scott’s Law– Failure To Yield To Stationary Emergency Vehicle and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

When seeing an emergency vehicle with lights on, Scott’s Law dictates you are required to slow down and move over or face a fine of no less than $250 and no more than $10,000.