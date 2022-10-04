PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria released more information on Monday’s deadly officer-involved shooting during.

During a press conference, Echevarria said that four Peoria police officers were involved in the shooting that left 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond dead.

Officers were responding to a shot spotter near the 800 block of McBean Street at approximately 10:11 p.m. when they located Richmond armed with a firearm.

Echevarria said Richmond placed officers in a life-threatening situation where deadly force had to be used. Four separate Peoria police officers discharged their firearms

Complying with the department’s policy and procedure, all four officers have been placed on administrative leave.

“While our officers are extremely dedicated to preserving life, unfortunately, there are times when we are forced into deadly encounters, and last night was a clear example of that,” Echevarria said. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Mr. Richmond, the Peoria Police Department is committed to providing an open and transparent investigation.”

This incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.