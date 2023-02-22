UPDATE (11:49 a.m.) — Peoria Public Schools answered questions on security changes at ISHA basketball games Wednesday.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria answered some questions related to the increased police presence that will be at Wednesday’s ISHA basketball games in Peoria.

Echevarria stated that the increased security was offered preemptively by the police.

On Tuesday, Peoria Public Schools announced that they would be instituting new safety precautions in collaboration with Peoria police.

The new safety precautions will include limited ticket sales and an increased police presence.

Echevarria stated that there has been no specific threat made to the games at this time.

He also stated that the increased security is not expected to be the standard procedure for the rest of the season.

Peoria public schools will be holding a press conference to address the adjustments to the basketball games at noon Wednesday.

Anyone who wishes to watch the games virtually can do so at Clutch Sports and ciproud.com.